13-year-old boy killed by train after jumping from platform in Tokyo

A 13-year-old boy was hit and killed by a train after he jumped from the platform onto the tracks at a station in Tokyo on Tuesday.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 1 p.m. at Kami-Itabashi Station on the Tobu Tojo line in Itabashi Ward, Tokyo. Witnesses said the boy, who was wearing his school uniform, jumped off the platform as a train was coming into the station, Fuji TV reported.
The train driver told police he saw the boy jump and applied the emergency brake but couldn’t stop in time.
The boy, who lived in Saitama Prefecture, left his rucksack containing his student ID and other personal belongings on a platform bench.
Although there were no classes because of the school holidays, the boy told his family he was going to school to study on Tuesday morning. He was apparently on his way home when he jumped.© Japan Today
West sea
What? What made this poor little boy end his life?
papigiulio
Sad story. I'm not sure if parents should've been aware that it was a holiday, but it might show that he would not be able to talk with them about school problems or being bullied, IF that was the case that is.
Goodlucktoyou
Don’t want to go to work and experience this. I hope the train driver gets help.
Kobe White Bar Owner
Such a sad story, hope the police investigate if he was being bullied. Terrible for the parents and the train driver. RIP little man.
smithinjapan
Far too many young people do this in Japan, and it's usually a result of bullying and/or overwork. What an utter waste, and shame, that a young boy felt the need to end his life.
mmwkdw
Being a Kid, has lost it's fun these days in Tokyo. There's a lot of pressure upon Kids at this time for the Junior High school entrance exams, and subsequent retakes. Add to that School Bullying (Japanese Style) and it can lead to a very stressful period, particularly in early teens.
Disillusioned
The answer to this question is, high school! The article doesn't state which school he went to although, 1st grade junior high is a pretty tough adjustment for most kids after six years of partying in elementary school. The private high and middle schools are more like a prison than a school and public high and middle schools are like a flipping zoo! Bullying may be the cause of his trauma, which lead him to jump in front of a train. However, it's more likely the bullying and intimidation came from the teachers at the school and not from classmates. The way teenagers are driven in high schools is absolutely absurd! This kid most likely couldn't finish the stupid amount of homework he had to do during his vacation and was afraid to face the wrath of the teachers when he returned to school. It's a sad end to such a young life although, most teenage kids don't have a life because of their schooling.
pacint
13yr old elligible for HS, pull the other one it hatheth bells on.
My son survived primary, JHS and is now n HS, his handicap being a dual citizen who wants to go Europe after HScand settle there.
Back home we only get 4yrs primary after a compulsory pre-school.
mmwkdw
@pacint - check out the following if you are confused over JHS and HS...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Education_in_Japan
And yes, if you fail to get into the school of your choice, you can retake the exams later. Lots of foreigners tend to stick with the Foreign Schooling system, so don't really know about this and the JuKu system.
mmwkdw
@Kobe White Bar owner
+1
No one would want their own Kids to do such a thing, the danger is ignoring the signs or even not knowing what the signs are... and for not kicking up a fuss at the School if there is clearly a problem....
letsberealistic
Please stop reporting suicides and keeping it in the consciousness of young vulnerable people.
In some countries it is illegal to report on suicide for this reason - social responsibilty please.
Tamarama
I used to live on the next station up from this - Naka-Itabashi (a long time ago now). The Expresses fairly fly through these stations, the driver would have had no chance.
Strangerland
Sad story. Poor driver.
LandofExcuses
You bet... ignore it and hope it goes away. The best way of dealing with this issue is to pretend the problem doesn't exist. Typically Japanese.
Daniel Naumoff
That is a failure of the society as a whole. When the youth gets as desperate as those old and feeble without bright prospects... 21th century has only began for Japan...
Kobe White Bar Owner
@letsberealisticToday 06:46 pm JST
"Please stop reporting suicides and keeping it in the consciousness of young vulnerable people.
In some countries it is illegal to report on suicide for this reason - social responsibilty please."???
WTF? are you saying stick your head in the sand and hope it goes away?
letsberealistic
How is not reporting incidences of suicide 'sticking your head in the sand'?
Does it mean there is not talk in appropriate situations about suicide? No
Does it mean there is no government policy and systems to prevent suicide? No
How about reports on the work being done to prevent suicide, rather than details on how people killed themsleves, giving ideas to others desperate for help.