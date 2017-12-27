13-year-old boy killed by train after jumping from platform in Tokyo

A 13-year-old boy was hit and killed by a train after he jumped from the platform onto the tracks at a station in Tokyo on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1 p.m. at Kami-Itabashi Station on the Tobu Tojo line in Itabashi Ward, Tokyo. Witnesses said the boy, who was wearing his school uniform, jumped off the platform as a train was coming into the station, Fuji TV reported.

The train driver told police he saw the boy jump and applied the emergency brake but couldn’t stop in time.

The boy, who lived in Saitama Prefecture, left his rucksack containing his student ID and other personal belongings on a platform bench.

Although there were no classes because of the school holidays, the boy told his family he was going to school to study on Tuesday morning. He was apparently on his way home when he jumped.

