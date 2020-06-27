13-year-old girl hit and killed by train in Yokohama

A 13-year-old girl was hit and killed by an express train in Yokohama on Friday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:35 p.m. at Futamagawa Station on the Sotetsu Line in Asahi Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police did not say whether the girl jumped or fell off the platform, and are examining station surveillance camera footage. The train was on its way from Yokohama Station to Ebina Station.

The girl had left homes earlier to go to a cram school, her families said, according to police.

The train operator said 54 services on the line were disrupted, affecting 34,200 commuters.

