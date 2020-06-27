Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

13-year-old girl hit and killed by train in Yokohama

13 Comments
YOKOHAMA

A 13-year-old girl was hit and killed by an express train in Yokohama on Friday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:35 p.m. at Futamagawa Station on the Sotetsu Line in Asahi Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police did not say whether the girl jumped or fell off the platform, and are examining station surveillance camera footage. The train was on its way from Yokohama Station to Ebina Station.

The girl had left homes earlier to go to a cram school, her families said, according to police.

The train operator said 54 services on the line were disrupted, affecting 34,200 commuters.

Very sorry to hear this...

I think the train suicide still a trend in Japan ever since Sion Sono made a movie about Suicide Club.

The whistle didn't work on that day. So what can prevent such terrible occasion at every train station. Japan needs to think about it, not just opening the tracks.

who cares, selfish world, this girl had whatever going on and chose to end it. Address that issue not the inconvenience of other. Almost Orwellian double speak.

Junior high student going to juku. Let’s hope it was an accident.

More sadly, it is the surviving family who could be put liable for damages (in range of 1-10 million yen for a single case). Of course the amount is far from sufficient, and more often than not, train companies have to take care of all or major costs.

I never label it as a terror act, but the outcome badly affects a lot of people, putting their livelihood under threat. The negative impact is more serious, shouldn't be downplayed.

Juku puts so much pressure on these kids....the whole system should be banned

Very SAD, I hope it was't what most readers think it is. Feel sorry for the parents, must be heartbreaking.

Sounds like Futamatagawa Station (not Futamagawa). Anyway, a terrible thing to read about.

More sadly, it is their surviving family who could be put liable for damages (in range of 1-10 million yen for a single case).

The estates could potentially be sued for the damages, not the family. As a 13 year old, it's extremely doubtful she has an estate of value worth suing.

The other side of it is that there is no evidence of JR actually having done this, at least, not last time I checked.

@Strangerland

Train companies hold right for compensation from the surviving family though it is rather unlikely to happen. I think that train companies must have indemnity insurances.

There is a rumor implying a minimal 100 million yen, which I find highly doubtful. I referred to/copy-pasted from a lawyer's quote as saying of average 1-10 million for damages (and lawyers have actually had consultation with surviving families) However, the scary rumor could be a deterrence for those having suicidal tendency.

ラッシュ時に電車を遅延させた人・親族の末路

https://business.nikkei.com/atcl/interview/15/238739/112200273/?P=1

The other side of it is that there is no evidence of JR actually having done this, at least, not last time I checked.

JR (Tokai) once filed a lawsuit on the incident involving a mentally ill man being hit, demanding the total of 7.2 million yen as a compensation from his family. JR lost the case at the end although it had been brought up to the Supreme Court level. Remarkable it is, I'm not sure it sets an precedent applicable to other cases.

ＪＲ東海認知症事件最高裁判決について

https://www.sn-hoki.co.jp/articles/article090471/

As a parent i would feel deeply saddened hearing about this tragic loss of a young life, god knows how her parents feel right now.

