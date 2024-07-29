130 people suffer food poisoning in Japan after eating eel

A total of 130 people suffered food poisoning after eating grilled eel dishes, a popular midsummer delicacy in Japan, that were sold last week at a department store in Yokohama, local health authorities said Monday.

Those affected have reported symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea, but most cases were not serious, the health center of the city of Yokohama said, adding that the lone death among those affected was a woman in her 90s whose exact cause of death is not known.

According to the public health center, the Tokyo-based eel restaurant chain Nihonbashi Isesada sold more than 1,500 dishes of grilled eel as well as bento boxes of grilled eel and rice last Wednesday and Thursday at Keikyu Department Store in Yokohama's Konan Ward.

The health center said it detected staphylococcus aureus, which can cause vomiting and diarrhea, in the stool of some of the people who ate the meals.

Many people in Japan eat grilled eel, or unagi, on the midsummer ox days known as "Doyo no Ushi no Hi," honoring an old belief that the delicacy helps beat the heat. One such day fell on Wednesday this year.

The health center said Monday that it has suspended Isesada from operating its store, and Keikyu Department Store from operating the kitchens rented out to make bento and side dishes.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Keikyu Department Store President Shinji Kaneko said, "We deeply apologize. We will do our utmost to investigate the cause and take thorough measures to prevent a recurrence.”

According to Isesada, whose representative was also at the press conference, there were no problems with the health of the employees in charge of cooking. Some kitchen staff were required to wear gloves, but not all of them did so.

© KYODO/Japan Today