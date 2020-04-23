Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
At least 48 crew aboard the Costa Atlantica cruise ship docked at a port in Nagasakia have tested positive for coronavirus Photo: AFP
national

14 more crew have virus on cruise ship docked in Nagasaki

0 Comments
TOKYO

At least 48 crew aboard a cruise ship docked in the Japanese city of Nagasaki have tested positive for coronavirus, local authorities said Thursday after confirming 14 additional cases.

The Costa Atlantica first arrived in Nagasaki in January to undergo repairs, with around 600 crew on board.

Officials said they hoped to test all crew members by the end of the week with "some 200 to 300" tests likely to be conducted on Thursday.

Over the weekend, the ship's operator contacted local authorities seeking help to test suspected cases on board.

An initial four tests carried out on the ship revealed a first infection on Monday, with additional testing among 57 crew finding a total of 34 cases by Wednesday.

On Thursday, 66 new test results revealed the 14 additional infections, Nagasaki official Katsumi Nakata told reporters.

Those 14 people are self-isolating in their cabins, Nakata said.

At least one crew member has been sent to hospital and requires a ventilator, the official said.

Japan has already dealt with one virus outbreak on a cruise ship -- the Diamond Princess, which docked in Yokohama after a former passenger tested positive for the disease.

Authorities ordered an on-ship quarantine, but more than 700 people ultimately contracted the virus, and 13 died.

Overall, Japan has seen a relatively small outbreak compared to parts of Europe or the United States, with nearly 12,000 infections and around 290 deaths recorded so far.

But a recent jump in infections has caused concern, put pressure on local healthcare facilities and prompted the government to declare a month-long state of emergency that will run until May 6.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot curates jobs from companies in Japan that want to hire people like you!

Remote work, Visa sponsorship, Full-time and Part-time jobs

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Navigating Bicycle Parking in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Museums

Hakone Museum of Art

GaijinPot Travel

Yes, Foreigners are Eligible for Japan’s ¥100,000 COVID-19 Stimulus Package

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

A Crash Course To The Japanese Home And Kitchen

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

#StayAtHome

10 Things To Do When You’re Stuck At Home

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Convenience Stores Launch Plastic Guards, Queuing Spots to Fight COVID-19

GaijinPot Blog