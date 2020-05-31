14 new coronavirus infections reported in Tokyo

Fourteen new coronavirus infections were reported in Tokyo on Saturday, a local official said.

The figure was down from 22 on Friday, with Tokyo in the process of reopening following a decline in the number of infections since a peak in mid-April.

Tokyo is set on Monday to enter the second phase of a relaxation of business restrictions in the capital, which will include the reopening of cinemas, sports gyms and cram schools.

On May 25, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe fully lifted the nation's state of emergency declared over the pandemic. Tokyo has been hit hardest in Japan by the pneumonia-causing virus.

Infectious disease experts have been calling on the public to remain alert for a second wave of infections even after restrictions are lifted.

