 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: Screenshot for Isoyama Corp website
national

14 Tokyo high schoolers taken to hospital after eating spicy chips

3 Comments
TOKYO

Fourteen students at a Tokyo high school were taken to the hospital Tuesday after falling ill from consuming extremely spicy potato chips, local authorities said.

An emergency call was made around 12:40 p.m. after 13 girls and one boy, all first-year students, at Rokugo Koka High School in Tokyo's Ota Ward complained of nausea, as well as stomach and mouth pain, according to the Tokyo Fire Department and local police.

All are believed to have minor symptoms.

Around 30 students had been eating the extremely spicy chips, labeled "18+ curry chips," brought to the school by one of the students, police said.

Isoyama Corp, the Ibaraki Prefecture-based company that manufactures the chips, said that while it does not have details on the matter, it "sincerely wishes for the swift recovery of those who have reported feeling unwell."

On its official website, the company "forbids" those under 18 from consuming the chips due to their extreme spiciness and urges spice lovers to eat with caution.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

Sounds like a case of mass hysteria! One high school girl says they are so hot and spicy and then they all start to feel the same. I've never heard of these chips before, I was only familiar with the "one chip challenge" that was stopped since they were too spicy!

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Easily resolved with a cup of milk. And some adult supervision.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Most Japanese and westerners are not used to spicy food. I have met many foreigners who can’t eat Thai food and only eat McDonald’s when traveling to countries with spicy dishes. Also these chips are aimed at people over 18. Children should not be given or sold these chips. Hopefully the government steps in to control their sale.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

A Historical Tour of Hokkaido’s Niseko Resort Area 

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Treating Acne in Japan: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Everyday Experiences You Should Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Yubari

GaijinPot Travel

Furano Biei Norokko Train

GaijinPot Travel

Onuma Quasi-National Park

GaijinPot Travel

Winter

Akita is The Perfect Winter Trip in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Convenience Store Beauty Buys

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Is Fukuoka the Best Place to Live in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

Where To Buy Plus Size Women’s Clothes And Shoes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo