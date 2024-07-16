14 Tokyo high schoolers taken to hospital after eating spicy chips

Fourteen students at a Tokyo high school were taken to the hospital Tuesday after falling ill from consuming extremely spicy potato chips, local authorities said.

An emergency call was made around 12:40 p.m. after 13 girls and one boy, all first-year students, at Rokugo Koka High School in Tokyo's Ota Ward complained of nausea, as well as stomach and mouth pain, according to the Tokyo Fire Department and local police.

All are believed to have minor symptoms.

Around 30 students had been eating the extremely spicy chips, labeled "18+ curry chips," brought to the school by one of the students, police said.

Isoyama Corp, the Ibaraki Prefecture-based company that manufactures the chips, said that while it does not have details on the matter, it "sincerely wishes for the swift recovery of those who have reported feeling unwell."

On its official website, the company "forbids" those under 18 from consuming the chips due to their extreme spiciness and urges spice lovers to eat with caution.

