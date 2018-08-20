Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

14-year-old boy hit and killed by train in Saga

0 Comments
SAGA

A 14-year-old boy was hit and killed by a train at a railroad crossing in Takeo, Saga Prefecture, on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. JR Kyushu said the Midori 30 limited express train running on the Sasebo line bound for Hakata hit the boy, Fuji TV reported.

The driver said the crossing gates were down and that when he saw the boy, he applied the emergency brake but couldn’t stop in time. Nobody on the train was injured.

Police have not ruled out suicide and are questioning the boy’s family and his classmates at school.

After the incident, a portion of the JR Sasebo line was suspended for over two hours.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

BMW INTERNATIONAL GOLF CHALLENGE 2018

Sep 28th, The Royal Golf Club, Ibaraki. Open Golf Competition

www.bmwgolfjapan.com

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a FREE Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

Offer

Enjoy 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI