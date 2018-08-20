14-year-old boy hit and killed by train in Saga

A 14-year-old boy was hit and killed by a train at a railroad crossing in Takeo, Saga Prefecture, on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. JR Kyushu said the Midori 30 limited express train running on the Sasebo line bound for Hakata hit the boy, Fuji TV reported.

The driver said the crossing gates were down and that when he saw the boy, he applied the emergency brake but couldn’t stop in time. Nobody on the train was injured.

Police have not ruled out suicide and are questioning the boy’s family and his classmates at school.

After the incident, a portion of the JR Sasebo line was suspended for over two hours.

