14-year-old girl, 21-year-old man jump to their deaths from building roof

A 14-year-old girl and a man in his 20s jumped to their deaths from the roof of an apartment building in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, on Thursday.

According to police, a witness saw the girl jump first from the roof of the 9-story building, followed by the man a few seconds later, at around 10 a.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. The two were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police found bags belonging to the pair on the roof. In the girl's bag was her smartphone which contained a message in which she implied she wanted to commit suicide.

Police are investigating the relationship between the girl, who lived in Sakai, and the man, who was a company employee from Habikino.

The building is about 200 meters from Sakai Station on the JR Hanwa line.

