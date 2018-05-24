Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

14-year-old girl, 21-year-old man jump to their deaths from building roof

1 Comment
OSAKA

A 14-year-old girl and a man in his 20s jumped to their deaths from the roof of an apartment building in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, on Thursday.

According to police, a witness saw the girl jump first from the roof of the 9-story building, followed by the man a few seconds later, at around 10 a.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. The two were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police found bags belonging to the pair on the roof. In the girl's bag was her smartphone which contained a message in which she implied she wanted to commit suicide.

Police are investigating the relationship between the girl, who lived in Sakai, and the man, who was a company employee from Habikino.

The building is about 200 meters from Sakai Station on the JR Hanwa line.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese in Kyoto

Live and study in the beautiful cultural capital of Japan.

Applications close June 1st

Apply Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Sounds like a suicide pact, met on the internet sort of deal, at least I really hope so. Government needs to improve the lives of people and children not trying to investigate suicide notes and question people.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Is Japan’s Younger Generation Bound To Change The Nation’s Problem With Adultery?

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Healthy Servings: Japanese-Style Warm Prawn And Seaweed Salad

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines

Motonosumi Inari Shrine 

GaijinPot Travel

History

Iwami Ginzan Silver Mine

GaijinPot Travel

22 of Japan’s Most Famous Matsuri: A Travel Calendar

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Lifestyle

3 Things I Learned About Life From Being Non-Fluent In Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

10 Ways Life in Kyoto is Different than Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog