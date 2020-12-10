14-year-old girl from Nara City missing since Dec 1

Image from police shows Hiiro Baba, left, and footage of her in a convenience store three days before she disappeared.

Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl from Nara City who was last seen on Dec 1.

Nara Prefectural Police on Wednesday released photos of Hiiro Baba for the first time. She was last seen leaving home for school at around 7:20 a.m. on Dec 1, Fuji TV reported. When she had not returned home by 8 p.m. that night, her father called police.

Police said there have been no solid leads so far. There is no indication Baba boarded the bus for school as she does every day. Her cell phone reception signal has been cut off, and footage from street and train station surveillance cameras in the area show no trace of her.

Following his daughter’s disappearance, Baba’s father told media: “The night before she vanished, we had a normal conversation as usual. The next morning, I heard her voice saying she was leaving for school. I’m just hoping for news that she is safe.”

Baba is 150 centimeters tall with long black hair. She was wearing a white fleece jacket, black denim, black sneakers, and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nara Nishi Police Station at 0742-49-0110.

