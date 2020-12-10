Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image from police shows Hiiro Baba, left, and footage of her in a convenience store three days before she disappeared. Photo: Nara Prefectural Police
national

14-year-old girl from Nara City missing since Dec 1

4 Comments
NARA

Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl from Nara City who was last seen on Dec 1.

Nara Prefectural Police on Wednesday released photos of Hiiro Baba for the first time. She was last seen leaving home for school at around 7:20 a.m. on Dec 1, Fuji TV reported. When she had not returned home by 8 p.m. that night, her father called police.

Police said there have been no solid leads so far. There is no indication Baba boarded the bus for school as she does every day. Her cell phone reception signal has been cut off, and footage from street and train station surveillance cameras in the area show no trace of her.

Following his daughter’s disappearance, Baba’s father told media: “The night before she vanished, we had a normal conversation as usual. The next morning, I heard her voice saying she was leaving for school. I’m just hoping for news that she is safe.”

Baba is 150 centimeters tall with long black hair. She was wearing a white fleece jacket, black denim, black sneakers, and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nara Nishi Police Station at 0742-49-0110.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Login to comment

One can only hope she is found unharmed.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

I hope they find her soon and in good health. My prayers to her.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Prayers are false hopes. Get the feet on the pavement and start searching.

It is cold out. I hope she is found safe.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Phone off is not good.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Japanese Decoded: Microwave Ovens

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For December 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Winners of the Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations for 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #108: Perfectly Failed Pictures

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Japanese Anti-Sexual Violence Ad, #ActiveBystander, Becomes Online Hit

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

TOP 10 JAPAN TRAVEL DESTINATIONS FOR 2021

GaijinPot Travel

Seasonal Trends

The Most Magical Experiences To Wrap-up 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Choosing Slow Fashion With Vintage Kimono-Dress Maker Lia

Savvy Tokyo

Kanagawa

GaijinPot Travel

Working from Home: English Teachers and the ‘New Normal’

GaijinPot Blog