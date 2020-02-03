Newsletter Signup Register / Login
14-year-old girl jumps to death from apartment building in Kumamoto

3 Comments
KUMAMOTO

A 14-year-old junior high school girl jumped to her death from the roof of a 14-story apartment building in Kumamoto City on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the girl jumped from the building in Chuo Ward at around 2:05 p.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. She died about an hour after being taken to a hospital.

Police said the girl’s mother called 110 and said that her daughter was on the roof of their building, threatening to jump. When a police officer and her father arrived on the roof, the teenager jumped right before their eyes.

Although the service door leading to the rooftop was locked, police suspect that the girl managed to pass through the fence. At the time, she was wearing her school uniform, and her bag and shoes were present. No suicide note was found.

Must have been awful at home to jump in front of your parents.

Cultures where people believe more in afterlife, ghosts, mysticism in general. More young people are lead to commit suicide.

If everybody was well aware that there's no second chance, I believe suicide would be much less common around the globe.

Tomorrow could have been a better day.

The stresses of being a junior or senior high school student in Japan are unbelievable! That's without adding bullying. I am in no way surprised by so many high school kids choosing death over the expectations and rigors of the high school system.

Very sad for all involved.

