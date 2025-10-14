 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

14-year-old girl jumps to her death from building; injures man passing below

0 Comments
TOKYO

A 14-year-old junior high school girl jumped to her death from a building in Tokyo’s Kabukicho district and hit a man walking below, police said Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:40 p.m. Monday, Sankei Shimbun reported. A witness called 119 and said that a girl had fallen from a building and hit a man below.

Shinjuku police said the girl jumped or fell from the landing of the building's stairs and struck a man in his 20s. The girl was taken to hospital where she died later Monday. The man suffered a head injury.

Police said they have learned that the girl frequented the Toyoko area of ​​Kabukicho (next to the Toho Building), and there are reports that she may have overdosed on medication on Monday.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department said it is accepting concerns and advice from people under the age of 20 and their families 24 hours a day through its "Young Telephone Corner" at 03-3580-4970.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

5 Budget (But Super Fun) Dates in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 14-20)

GaijinPot Blog

Oze National Park

GaijinPot Travel

Food

Buying Baking Ingredients in Japan: A Beginner’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

5 Art Activities in Tokyo That Will Spark Your Inner Creative

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Blame The Gaijin: Are Foreigners Ruining Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Chiba

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

5 Autumn Foods You Need to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 14-20)

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Beginner’s Guide to Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For October 2025

Savvy Tokyo