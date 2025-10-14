14-year-old girl jumps to her death from building; injures man passing below

A 14-year-old junior high school girl jumped to her death from a building in Tokyo’s Kabukicho district and hit a man walking below, police said Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:40 p.m. Monday, Sankei Shimbun reported. A witness called 119 and said that a girl had fallen from a building and hit a man below.

Shinjuku police said the girl jumped or fell from the landing of the building's stairs and struck a man in his 20s. The girl was taken to hospital where she died later Monday. The man suffered a head injury.

Police said they have learned that the girl frequented the Toyoko area of ​​Kabukicho (next to the Toho Building), and there are reports that she may have overdosed on medication on Monday.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department said it is accepting concerns and advice from people under the age of 20 and their families 24 hours a day through its "Young Telephone Corner" at 03-3580-4970.

