Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo shows inundated houses in Hitoyoshi in Kumamoto Prefecture, after the Kuma River overflowed following torrential rain on Saturday. Photo: KYODO
national

15 feared dead, 9 missing after massive flooding in southwestern Japan

11 Comments
TOKYO

Torrential rain in the southwestern Japan prefectures of Kumamoto and Kagoshima triggered massive flooding Saturday, leaving nine people missing and 15 showing no vital signs, a local government said.

Around 203,200 residents were asked to take shelter in the two prefectures. Of the 15 without vital signs, 14 were found at a nursery home in Kuma in Kumamoto Prefecture.

The Japan Meteorological Agency raised heavy rain warnings in many parts of the prefectures to the highest level shortly before 5 a.m., the first time it has done so for the two prefectures.

Amakusa in Kumamoto Prefecture had seen record precipitation of 98 millimeters per hour, according to the agency. With the Kuma River in Kumamoto overflowing and causing extensive flooding, the prefectural government requested the dispatch of Ground Self-Defense Force personnel for disaster relief work.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told an emergency meeting of Cabinet ministers that about 10,000 Self-Defense Forces troops would be mobilized for relief efforts, ordering the immediate shipment of relief supplies for affected residents.

Shinkansen bullet train services in the prefectures have been suspended, Kyushu Railway Co. said.

Haruka Yamada, a resident of the town of Ashikita in Kumamoto, said nearby houses were already flooded when she woke up to the sound of rain around 4 a.m.

"I saw large trees and parts of houses being washed away and heard them crashing into something. The air is filled with the smell of leaking gas and sewage," the 32-year-old said.

A rain front that brought the downpour to Kumamoto and Kagoshima as well as Miyazaki Prefecture bordering them is expected to straddle western and eastern Japan areas through Sunday, the weather agency said, warning of heavy rain particularly in parts of western Japan.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

11 Comments
Login to comment

There was an article on here about how devestating a natural disaster combined with a Pandemic will be.

Here we are.

8 ( +8 / -0 )

That’s why it’s called the rainy season.

-1 ( +4 / -5 )

Poor Kyushu always gets the worst of it..,

8 ( +8 / -0 )

Triple wammy: earthquakes, floods, and virus

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Sure don't want a house near a river. Or under a hill. Every year things are grim for these people.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

@Mirai Hayashi

Triple wammy: earthquakes, floods, and virus

...and don't forget, typhoon season is just around the corner. :(

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Poor Kyushu always gets the worst of it..,

Tohoku-- Hold my happoshu

4 ( +4 / -0 )

The upper reaches of the 川内 Sendai River (SW Kyushu) are reported to be seriously swollen. No-one is talking about the Sendai NPP on the delta downstream. I hope their cooling water intakes can be kept clear of debris, assuming they take their water from the river.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Two people rescued from a mudslide in Tsunagi showed no vital signs

If they're dead, they weren't rescued. They were pulled or recovered from a mudslide. Rest in peace, people.

8 ( +8 / -0 )

Too much suffering!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

The picture is very scary. Hope those missing are found live and well. RIP to the poor souls.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Power Spots: The Japanese Way To Recharge Your Mind

Savvy Tokyo

Adventures

Tokyo Staycation: The Best Summer 2020 Campaigns

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying Cleaning Products in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Five J-Rock Artists for Anime Fans to Get Into for 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Best Cafes with WiFi in Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How Discovering Meditation in Japan Helped Me Find Peace

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Can I Sue Her?” & “Lockdown Weight”

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 26, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Okinawa

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For July 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Stylish Interior And Home Decor Shops In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo