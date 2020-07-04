15 feared dead, 9 missing after massive flooding in southwestern Japan

Torrential rain in the southwestern Japan prefectures of Kumamoto and Kagoshima triggered massive flooding Saturday, leaving nine people missing and 15 showing no vital signs, a local government said.
Around 203,200 residents were asked to take shelter in the two prefectures. Of the 15 without vital signs, 14 were found at a nursery home in Kuma in Kumamoto Prefecture.
The Japan Meteorological Agency raised heavy rain warnings in many parts of the prefectures to the highest level shortly before 5 a.m., the first time it has done so for the two prefectures.
Amakusa in Kumamoto Prefecture had seen record precipitation of 98 millimeters per hour, according to the agency. With the Kuma River in Kumamoto overflowing and causing extensive flooding, the prefectural government requested the dispatch of Ground Self-Defense Force personnel for disaster relief work.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told an emergency meeting of Cabinet ministers that about 10,000 Self-Defense Forces troops would be mobilized for relief efforts, ordering the immediate shipment of relief supplies for affected residents.
Shinkansen bullet train services in the prefectures have been suspended, Kyushu Railway Co. said.
Haruka Yamada, a resident of the town of Ashikita in Kumamoto, said nearby houses were already flooded when she woke up to the sound of rain around 4 a.m.
"I saw large trees and parts of houses being washed away and heard them crashing into something. The air is filled with the smell of leaking gas and sewage," the 32-year-old said.
A rain front that brought the downpour to Kumamoto and Kagoshima as well as Miyazaki Prefecture bordering them is expected to straddle western and eastern Japan areas through Sunday, the weather agency said, warning of heavy rain particularly in parts of western Japan.© KYODO
oIdman_13
There was an article on here about how devestating a natural disaster combined with a Pandemic will be.
Here we are.
Kobe White Bar Owner
That’s why it’s called the rainy season.
kurisupisu
Poor Kyushu always gets the worst of it..,
Mirai Hayashi
Triple wammy: earthquakes, floods, and virus
Cricky
Sure don't want a house near a river. Or under a hill. Every year things are grim for these people.
Vinke
@Mirai Hayashi
...and don't forget, typhoon season is just around the corner. :(
simon g
nandakandamanda
The upper reaches of the 川内 Sendai River (SW Kyushu) are reported to be seriously swollen. No-one is talking about the Sendai NPP on the delta downstream. I hope their cooling water intakes can be kept clear of debris, assuming they take their water from the river.
borscht
If they're dead, they weren't rescued. They were pulled or recovered from a mudslide. Rest in peace, people.
zichi
Too much suffering!
yoshisan88
The picture is very scary. Hope those missing are found live and well. RIP to the poor souls.