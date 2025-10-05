15 injured after sightseeing boat hits quay in Shizuoka Prefecture

Photo shows the sightseeing boat Chidori, which crashed into a quay at the port of Numazu in Shizuoka Prefecture on Sunday.

A sightseeing boat crashed into a quay at the port of Numazu in Shizuoka Prefecture on Sunday, leaving 15 people injured, though none are believed to be seriously hurt.

A total of 38 passengers and two crew members were on board the 122-ton vessel, Chidori, at the time of the crash, and 14 of the injured were passengers.

A passenger made an emergency call for help, saying some people had fallen down some stairs after the initial impact, according to the Japan Coast Guard's unit in Shizuoka and the local fire department.

The coast guard is investigating the cause of the accident.

