15-year-old boy dies after being hit by train in Miyagi Pref

A 15-year-old boy was hit and killed by a train on a rail crossing in Watari, Miyagi Prefecture, police said Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred on the JR Joban line between Watari and Okuma stations at around 9:40 a.m. on Thursday, Fuji TV reported.

At the time of the accident, the crossing gate was already down and the boy was on the tracks. The train driver said he saw the boy and applied the emergency brake but couldn’t stop in time. None of the 120 passengers on the train were injured.

Police said the boy had graduated last Friday.

