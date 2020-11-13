Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

15-year-old boy jumps to death from apartment building in Niigata

NIIGATA

A 15-year-old boy, wearing his school uniform, apparently jumped to his death from the 14th floor of an apartment building in Niigata City on Friday.

A local resident called 110 just after 8 a.m. and said there was a boy lying on the roof of the building’s electrical switchboard room, Sankei Shimbun. Police said the boy was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they are questioning the boy's family, classmates and teachers to see if he might have been bullied at school.

