15-year-old girl dies after falling from walkway at mall in Aichi Prefecture

A 15-year-old girl died after she fell from a walkway connecting two buildings at a shopping complex in Nagakute City, Aichi Prefecture, on Saturday.

The incident occurred at around 10:50 a.m. at Aeon Mall Nagakute, Kyodo News reported. Police said an employee at the mall called 110 to report that a girl had fallen from the walkway on the second floor onto the road below.

When police arrived, they found the girl lying on the ramp at the building’s entrance. She was taken to hospital, where she was later confirmed dead.

Police said the girl had been alone at the time she fell and are examining surveillance camera footage to try and determine what happened.

