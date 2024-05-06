 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
national

15-year-old hit and killed by train in Yokohama

1 Comment
YOKOHAMA

A 15-year-old girl was hit and killed by a train in Yokohama on Monday.

The incident occurred at around 10:45 a.m. on a crossing on the Sotetsu line in Asahi Ward, Kyodo News reported.

According to police, a passerby saw the girl walk onto the crossing after the gates went down. The driver of the train was quoted by police as saying he saw the girl and applied the emergency brake but couldn’t stop in time.

Sagami Railway said 31 train services were suspended, affecting about 8,100 people.

a passerby saw the girl walk onto the crossing after the gates went down. 

She did that on purpose, that's it.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

