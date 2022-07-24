Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

16-year-old boy drowns in river in Oita Prefecture

1 Comment
OITA

A 16-year-old boy drowned in a river in Usa, Oita Prefecture, on Saturday.

According to police, the boy, Ko Nakashima, and three high school classmates were swimming in the Yakkan River at around 2 p.m., local media reported. Nakashima was swimming in the middle of the river when he was swept away by a current, his friends told police.

A rescue team found his body about two hours later. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5 p.m.

The river is about 125 meters wide and two meters deep at the spot where the boys were swimming.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Sad

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Summer Foods to Cool Off in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Survival Guide: Japanese Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Thrills and Spills: 5 Great Roller Coasters in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Eel and The Ox: Summer Unagi in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Hakone Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Refreshing Leaves: 5 Summertime Teas to Help Beat the Heat

Savvy Tokyo

When a Few Hours Is All You Need: 6 Part-Time Gigs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Fruity Summer Parfaits To Try In Tokyo 2022

Savvy Tokyo

‘Go Driversity’: Shifting Gears at Hinomaru Taxi

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Collections of Japanese Major Corporations

Savvy Tokyo