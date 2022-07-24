16-year-old boy drowns in river in Oita Prefecture

A 16-year-old boy drowned in a river in Usa, Oita Prefecture, on Saturday.

According to police, the boy, Ko Nakashima, and three high school classmates were swimming in the Yakkan River at around 2 p.m., local media reported. Nakashima was swimming in the middle of the river when he was swept away by a current, his friends told police.

A rescue team found his body about two hours later. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5 p.m.

The river is about 125 meters wide and two meters deep at the spot where the boys were swimming.

