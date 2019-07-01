16-year-old boy hit and killed by train in apparent suicide

A 16-year-old high school boy was hit and killed by a train in Nishi-Tokyo on Sunday afternoon in an apparent suicide.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3 p.m. at Hoya Station on the Seibu Ikebukuro Line. Surveillance camera footage showed the boy jumping off the platform into the path of an express train, Sankei Shimbun reported. The boy was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the boy’s parents told them he had recently been having trouble with classmates at his school. He left home at around 11 a.m. Sunday.

The incident delayed train services for 40 minutes, affecting about 22,000 commuters.

