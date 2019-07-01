Newsletter Signup Register / Login
16-year-old boy hit and killed by train in apparent suicide

2 Comments
TOKYO

A 16-year-old high school boy was hit and killed by a train in Nishi-Tokyo on Sunday afternoon in an apparent suicide.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3 p.m. at Hoya Station on the Seibu Ikebukuro Line. Surveillance camera footage showed the boy jumping off the platform into the path of an express train, Sankei Shimbun reported. The boy was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the boy’s parents told them he had recently been having trouble with classmates at his school. He left home at around 11 a.m. Sunday.

The incident delayed train services for 40 minutes, affecting about 22,000 commuters.

2 Comments
Teachers, family didn't notice anything strange? He was let down by a culture that doesn't seem to care or acknowledge mental illness

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Someone has got to grab the bull by the horns and sort out bullying at school. Bullying will always be with us after all it happens in the adult world too, but it has to be reduced to a level where the despair is not to take one's own life. I was bullied at school and at times I was a bully too. The teachers were always on the look out for bullying and would come down on the bully like a ton of bricks, also we were kept so occupied at school bullying didn't seem to get a chance to flourish

1 ( +1 / -0 )

There are teenage suicides in all western countries and beyond and isn't unique to Japan. Sad for his family. Sad for the driver of the train.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

