16-year-old boy hit and killed by train in Kanagawa

A 16-year-old boy died after being hit by a train in Yamato, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Tuesday, in what police believe was a suicide.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:50 p.m. at a crossing on the Odakyu Enoshima line, Fuji TV reported. The six-car train was on its way from Sagami-Ono Station to Katase-Enoshima Station when the incident occurred.

Police said witnesses told them the boy went beneath the crossing gates which had been lowered, and walked onto the tracks just before impact.

Odakyu Railway said train services were stopped for about 65 minutes, affecting nearly 9,000 commuters.

