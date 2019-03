A 16-year-old boy was hit and killed by a train in Hidaka, Saitama Prefecture, in an apparent suicide, police said Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7 p.m. Saturday at a crossing on the JR Kawagoe line, Fuji TV reported.

Police said a witness told them the boy walked onto the crossing in front of the train.

The driver told police he applied the emergency brake but couldn’t stop in time.

