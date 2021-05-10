16-year-old girl hit, killed by train in apparent suicide

A 16-year-old girl was hit and killed by a train in Machida, Tokyo, on Sunday, in what police believe was a suicide.

According to police and witnesses, the incident occurred at around 6:40 p.m. on the JR Yokohama Line, Sankei Shimbun reported. Witnesses told police they saw the girl walk under a crossing bar and onto the tracks just as a train was approaching.

The driver told police he applied the brake but couldn’t stop in time. The girl was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. Nobody on the train was injured.

Police said the girl, who lived nearby, left a note in her pouch, indicating she intended to commit suicide.

