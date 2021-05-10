Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

16-year-old girl hit, killed by train in apparent suicide

0 Comments
TOKYO

A 16-year-old girl was hit and killed by a train in Machida, Tokyo, on Sunday, in what police believe was a suicide.

According to police and witnesses, the incident occurred at around 6:40 p.m. on the JR Yokohama Line, Sankei Shimbun reported. Witnesses told police they saw the girl walk under a crossing bar and onto the tracks just as a train was approaching.

The driver told police he applied the brake but couldn’t stop in time. The girl was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. Nobody on the train was injured.

Police said the girl, who lived nearby, left a note in her pouch, indicating she intended to commit suicide.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Golden Week: What Are These Holidays?

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Dressing Your Bump: Shopping For Maternity Clothes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Japanese Boost Juices

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Hospital Stays in Japan: What Can You Expect?

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Bullying in Japanese Schools

Savvy Tokyo

Kanto

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

6 Easy Steps to Mindful Eating

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

So You Want to Start a Blog in Japan?

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #129: Golden Week Downgraded to Gaman Week Again

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #130: Man Gets Stuck On a Bidet

GaijinPot Blog