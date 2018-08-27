Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

16-year-old student hit, killed by train in Tochigi Pref

0 Comments
TOCHIGI

A 16-year-old high school student was hit and killed by a train on a crossing in Oyama, Tochigi Prefecture, on Monday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10 p.m. on a crossing on the JR Utsunomiya Line, Fuji TV reported. The driver of the train told police he saw someone on the tracks and applied the emergency brake but couldn’t stop in time. The crossing gates were down at the time.

The boy was confirmed dead at the scene. No passengers on the train were hurt.

Police said they do not know why the boy was on the crossing. However, Monday was the first day of school after the summer vacation -- a time of year when student suicides spike.


© Japan Today.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

BMW INTERNATIONAL GOLF CHALLENGE 2018

Sep 28th, The Royal Golf Club, Ibaraki. Open Golf Competition

www.bmwgolfjapan.com

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

5 Unusual (And Remarkably Delightful) Afternoon Teas To Try In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

History

Minetopia Besshi

GaijinPot Travel

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Lifestyle

Working Mothers In Japan: The More Things Change, The More They Stay The Same

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Food and Drink

Restaurant Tohoku Bokujo

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Festivals

Shimizu Tanabata Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 25-26

Savvy Tokyo