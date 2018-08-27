16-year-old student hit, killed by train in Tochigi Pref

A 16-year-old high school student was hit and killed by a train on a crossing in Oyama, Tochigi Prefecture, on Monday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10 p.m. on a crossing on the JR Utsunomiya Line, Fuji TV reported. The driver of the train told police he saw someone on the tracks and applied the emergency brake but couldn’t stop in time. The crossing gates were down at the time.

The boy was confirmed dead at the scene. No passengers on the train were hurt.

Police said they do not know why the boy was on the crossing. However, Monday was the first day of school after the summer vacation -- a time of year when student suicides spike.





