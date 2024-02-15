163 get norovirus after eating sashimi and sushi rolls at Tokyo restaurant

A norovirus outbreak sickened 163 customers at Kisoji, a traditional Japanese restaurant chain in Tokyo, between Jan 30 and Feb 3.

According to health officials in Adachi Ward, the customers were aged between 6 and 88 and dined at Kisoji’s Nishiarai branch, TV Asahi reported. Some complained of diarrhea, while others vomited after eating the sashimi set menus and ehomaki sushi rolls. Three diners were admitted to the hospital for severe symptoms.

After the hospital determined the patients were suffering from norovirus, the public health center suspended operations at the Nishiarai restaurant from Feb 6 to 10.

