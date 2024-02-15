Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

163 get norovirus after eating sashimi and sushi rolls at Tokyo restaurant

0 Comments
TOKYO

A norovirus outbreak sickened 163 customers at Kisoji, a traditional Japanese restaurant chain in Tokyo, between Jan 30 and Feb 3.

According to health officials in Adachi Ward, the customers were aged between 6 and 88 and dined at Kisoji’s Nishiarai branch, TV Asahi reported. Some complained of diarrhea, while others vomited after eating the sashimi set menus and ehomaki sushi rolls. Three diners were admitted to the hospital for severe symptoms.

After the hospital determined the patients were suffering from norovirus, the public health center suspended operations at the Nishiarai restaurant from Feb 6 to 10.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation

Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.

Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Plum Blossom Perfumes

Savvy Tokyo

culture

Nisonin Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Sunrise Express

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

The 10 Best Things to Do in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

The Great Hanshin-Awaji Earthquake Memorial Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Day Do’s & Don’ts In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Feb. 12 – 18, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

10 Great Date Spots in Tokyo for Valentine’s Day

GaijinPot Blog

Hogon-in Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Saga

GaijinPot Blog