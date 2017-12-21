17-year-old boy dies after being hit on head in hammer throw accident on school grounds

A 17-year-old boy died after being hit by a hammer thrown by another student practising the hammer throw on school grounds in Fujioka, Gunma Prefecture, on Wednesday night.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. at Fujioka Chuo High School, Fuji TV reported. The student threw the iron hammer, which weighs about four kilograms, beyond the protective net. It flew for about 50 meters and hit the head of Kazuha Ohiro, a member of the school soccer club.
The soccer field and track and field area are next to each other on the school grounds. Ohiro was cleaning up the area when he was hit. He was taken to hospital where he died just after 8 p.m.© Japan Today
Brian Wheway
At first I thought that the hammer in question was a wood working/carpenters hammer, rather than a sport field hammer, either way being hit by a 4 Kg lump of steel traveling pretty fast, is going to hurt!
pacint
RIP. Tragic accident.
Madden
It seems to be practice for track and field and truly was simply a sad accident. Real tragedy for everyone involved.
Educator60
This is so sad, for the boy that died, the boy that accidentally killed him, and all their schoolmates and families, teachers. TV news said that when hammer throwing was being practiced, the soccer players stayed out of a certain section to be out of harm’s way. But that soccer practice had ended and Ohiro went into that section to collect balls.
Daniel Naumoff
Throwing hammers was never supposed to be a part of the curriculum in modern education. A tragedy that could have been well avoided.
mmwkdw
17 yr old ... too soon. Feel sad for the Parents, what a loss!
quercetum
Was the boy standing in the designated area for hammer throw or further up?
goldorak
Although uncommon such accidents aren't unheard of, unfortunately (mostly javelin though).
Really sad story.
Disillusioned
A hammer throwing net is usually a circular enclosure with a small opening for the hammer to go through eliminating chance of accidents. Yes, accidents do happen, but I fear this one should not have. Lack of supervision? Insufficient safety equipment and/or training? It would be like getting hit in the head with a cannonball. It's no surprise he didn't survive. Poor kid!
SaikoPhysco
I took a look using Google Maps, Satellite View, at the Hammer Throwing area.... it appears to be well surrounded and, at least from the Satellite view, fairly well designed. The thrower may have really screwed up the throw or the kid inadvertently walked into or near the throwing area.
GW
Sounds sadly like an accident waiting to happen, that DID!
runner3
Although uncommon such accidents aren't unheard of, unfortunately (mostly javelin though).
Goldorak, you are wrong on you comment. Most field event accidents are caused by the discus and hammer. I compete l have never seen an accident with a javelin but several with the discus and hammer.
don-in-japan
Care to illuminate why you believe this?
Kobe White Bar Owner
yes daniel please explain.
Toasted Heretic
Could you elaborate on this, please?
Daniel Naumoff
I am sorry I am not the worldy common sense. If you somehow advocate dangerous in theory physical activities,... there is no enlightening to be received.