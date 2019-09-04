Newsletter Signup Register / Login
17-year-old boy found hanging in classroom in Gifu

GIFU

A 17-year-old student apparently committed suicide by hanging himself in a classroom at a private high school in Gifu City on Tuesday.

Police said the body of the boy, who lived in Ogaki City, was found inside the classroom, with cord from a curtain wrapped tightly around his neck at around 5:40 p.m. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police and school officials, after classes were finished for the day, the student had been called into the classroom by his male homeroom teacher over a disciplinary matter. The teacher then left the classroom to contact the boy's parents. 

Another teacher found the boy hanging inside the room and immediately called 119.

