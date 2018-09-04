Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

17-year-old boy hit, killed by train in apparent suicide in Tochigi Pref

0 Comments
TOCHIGI

A 17-year-old boy was hit and killed by a train in an apparent suicide Tuesday in Nogi, Tochigi Prefecture.

According to police, the incident occurred on the JR Utsunomiya Line at around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. A camera on the front of the train showed the boy, who was wearing his school uniform, climb under a fence and walk onto the tracks, Sankei Shimbun reported.

The driver told police he applied the emergency brake but couldn’t stop in time. There were no injuries among passengers on the train.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

BMW INTERNATIONAL GOLF CHALLENGE 2018

Sep 28th, The Royal Golf Club, Ibaraki. Open Golf Competition

www.bmwgolfjapan.com

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Shrines

Ukiha Inari Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How To Successfully Fail To Climb Mount Fuji

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Parks and Gardens

Tsurumi Ryokuchi Park

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Satsumaimo Chocolate Truffles Is The Sweetest Autumn Recipe For Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Landmark

Ushiku Daibutsu (Buddha)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Harajuku Design Festa Art Village: Where Art Meets Food Meets Friends

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic