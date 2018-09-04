17-year-old boy hit, killed by train in apparent suicide in Tochigi Pref

A 17-year-old boy was hit and killed by a train in an apparent suicide Tuesday in Nogi, Tochigi Prefecture.

According to police, the incident occurred on the JR Utsunomiya Line at around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. A camera on the front of the train showed the boy, who was wearing his school uniform, climb under a fence and walk onto the tracks, Sankei Shimbun reported.

The driver told police he applied the emergency brake but couldn’t stop in time. There were no injuries among passengers on the train.

