17-year-old boy jumps to his death from Osaka mall, injuring pedestrian below

OSAKA

A 17-year-old boy jumped to his death from a shopping mall and entertainment complex in Osaka on Friday, and hit a 19-year-old girl walking below, seriously injuring her.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:50 p.m. at HEP FIVE in Kita Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. Both the boy, who was a high school student, and the girl were taken to hospital where the boy died about 40 minutes later. The girl, who is a university student from Hyogo Prefecture, remained unconscious on Saturday.

Police said the boy jumped from the 10th floor, leaving his tote bag containing his ID and personal belongings there.

Access to the 10th floor rooftop is not available to the public. However, there is a staff elevator which the boy is believed to have used to get to the 10th floor. As he opened the door to the rooftop area, an alarm went off, but by the time security guards arrived, he had already jumped.

HEP FIVE is a famous Osaka entertainment landmark with a ferris wheel on its roof. It is located near Osaka and Umeda stations.

© Japan Today

