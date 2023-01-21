Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

17-year-old girl hit, killed by train in Ibaraki

0 Comments
IBARAKI

A 17-year-old girl died after she was hit by a train in Ushiku, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Friday night.

According to witnesses, the girl jumped off the platform into the path of a train at around 7:30 p.m. at Hitachinoushiku Station on the JR Joban Line, Kyodo News reported. The girl was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

None of the 400 passengers on the train were injured. JR said train operations were suspended for about 90 minutes, affecting an estimated 9,900 commuters.

Editor: If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, help is available. Click here for more info.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Raising Black Biracial Children in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Japan’s Whisky Region: Experience Chichibu’s Food and Malt

GaijinPot Blog

Matsue Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Tips for New English Teachers and ALTs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Shrine Fortunes: The Many Levels of Luck in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Intriguing, Immersive and International Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

The Savvy Tokyo Guide to Divorce in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Electronic Music Artists for Your Playlist

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 16-22

Savvy Tokyo

5 Seasonal Vegetables to Buy in Japan This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Fashioning the Urban Life

Savvy Tokyo