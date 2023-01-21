17-year-old girl hit, killed by train in Ibaraki

A 17-year-old girl died after she was hit by a train in Ushiku, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Friday night.

According to witnesses, the girl jumped off the platform into the path of a train at around 7:30 p.m. at Hitachinoushiku Station on the JR Joban Line, Kyodo News reported. The girl was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

None of the 400 passengers on the train were injured. JR said train operations were suspended for about 90 minutes, affecting an estimated 9,900 commuters.

Editor: If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, help is available. Click here for more info.

