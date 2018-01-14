17-year-old student jumps to death in front of train

A 17-year-old boy apparently jumped to his death in front of a train in Yaita, Tochigi Prefecture, police said Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon about 100 meters from JR Yaita Station. Fuji TV quoted JR officials as saying the driver of a cargo train saw a boy suddenly jump from the left onto the tracks. He said he applied the emergency brake but couldn’t stop in time.

Police believe the boy may have committed suicide and are questioning his family and school to try and determine if he was being bullied or was in any trouble.

