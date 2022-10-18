170 cats abandoned in house in Gunma after owner falls ill

Some 170 cats were found in filthy conditions in a house in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, after being left uncared for following the hospitalization of the elderly owner, according to a local animal welfare organization.
Many of the cats were emaciated, they said, adding the windows of the house were closed and that the smell of ammonia from excrement was overpowering when members entered the house in early September.
The organization, Gunma Wan Nyan Network, was alerted by a relative of the man on Sept 7 to the plight of the cats, who had to survive without any water despite the hot summer weather.
According to the group, the owner, a man in his 60s, had been in poor health since early August. He remains in hospital after being admitted more than a month ago.
When group members visited his house, they also found some newborn kittens with injuries.
The members took more than half of the cats away for protection, and will spay or neuter them in groups. They are also looking for people or organizations that can take in some of the animals.
The owner is recovering, and the animal welfare group will take care of the cats on a volunteer basis until he is discharged from the hospital and can look after the cats again.
Yukiko Iida, the Gunma group's president, said, "It is difficult (for the group) to cover all the expenses for the surgeries, which cost more than 10,000 yen per cat."
Details about how to make donation is on the group's website (https://g-wan.net/index/).© KYODO
9 Comments
kurisupisu
But he was not looking after them.
Allowing animals to starve is not proper care.
Having 170 cats in one house is extremely abnormal
Time to stop..,
serendipitous1
This pathetic person should never be allowed to 'look after' any pets again. That room is beyond filthy. Can only imagine what the rest of the house is like. 170 cats? That is beyond cruelty and stupidity.
Numan
Looking at the image, the person was obviously dealing with some issues before they fell ill. You can call it mental health problems, depression, or loneliness. The man has not had a real relationship in decades.
ジョージ
That house looks like it’s been abandoned for years. Hard to believe someone was living there until two months ago, unless it’s just that room which looks like that.
Yubaru
There are people living like this all over the country. Why is there no mention of the municipal authorities, particularly social/welfare services types, and their lack of DOING THEIR JOB so this never happened in the first place!
TokyoLiving
Great for the Nekos, they will be saved !!..
Hiro
It might be cruel to hear this, but i think euthanize them is the only option if you can't find enough people to adopt them.
JTC
Are there Cat Shelters within Japan, from which one can "adopt" a Cat, and look after it ?
JTC
Actually, ( :blush) the link was just that, but for Gunma only - isn't there a network of similar organizations where we can find somewhere closer to our location ?