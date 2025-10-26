 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Police stand guard in front of a police line, near the U.S. embassy in Tokyo. Image: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
national

18,000 police mobilized for Trump’s visit to Tokyo

2 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department is on high alert ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to Tokyo which begins on Monday.

Police have set up a special security headquarters and will deploy about 18,000 personnel to provide security.

Vehicle checkpoints and guard dogs are being used to patrol around the U.S. embassy in Tokyo's Minato Ward.

In preparation for an emergency, the police will deploy an Emergency Response Team (ERT) equipped with submachine guns, an explosive ordnance disposal and chemical protection unit, a unit that can handle drones, and security dogs that can detect explosives.

During Trump’s visit, which lasts until Wednesday, traffic restrictions will be implemented on the Metropolitan Expressway as well as other streets, mainly in central Tokyo.

Patrols will be increased at major train stations and use of luggage lockers at stations will not be permitted.

As traffic congestion is expected, the Metropolitan Police Department is urging people to refrain from using private cars as much as possible and to use public transportation when going out.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

Where can we go to demonstrate ?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

As a convicted felon the police are to probably protect us from him. He isn’t welcome. Stay away.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The Basics of Investing in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Japan Will Raise Visa Fees and Departure Tax in 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Urabandai: A Peaceful Autumn Escape in Fukushima

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Events for November 2025

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Kiyosumi Gardens

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Real Japanese Ghost Stories: The Halloween Shriekquel

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Sanae Takaichi: What Japan’s First Female PM’s Leadership Means For Women & Families

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Kaki Recipe: Halloween Persimmon Fruit Cake

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How to Meet Men in Japan: Dating Tips for Foreign Women

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For October 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Events for November 2025

GaijinPot Blog