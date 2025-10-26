18,000 police mobilized for Trump’s visit to Tokyo

Police stand guard in front of a police line, near the U.S. embassy in Tokyo.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department is on high alert ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to Tokyo which begins on Monday.

Police have set up a special security headquarters and will deploy about 18,000 personnel to provide security.

Vehicle checkpoints and guard dogs are being used to patrol around the U.S. embassy in Tokyo's Minato Ward.

In preparation for an emergency, the police will deploy an Emergency Response Team (ERT) equipped with submachine guns, an explosive ordnance disposal and chemical protection unit, a unit that can handle drones, and security dogs that can detect explosives.

During Trump’s visit, which lasts until Wednesday, traffic restrictions will be implemented on the Metropolitan Expressway as well as other streets, mainly in central Tokyo.

Patrols will be increased at major train stations and use of luggage lockers at stations will not be permitted.

As traffic congestion is expected, the Metropolitan Police Department is urging people to refrain from using private cars as much as possible and to use public transportation when going out.

