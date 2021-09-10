18 cases of Eta coronavirus variant confirmed in Japan

Japan has confirmed 18 cases of the Eta variant of the coronavirus, a health ministry tally shows, the first such infections reported in the country.

The variant has been detected in a number of countries since December. The tally as of Sept 3 also showed that the Kappa variant, first detected in India, had been confirmed among 19 people in Japan.

A case of the Kappa variant outside of quarantine was confirmed in Mie Prefecture, central Japan, in June.

Both strains are currently designated as variants of interest by the World Health Organization.

