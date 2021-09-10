18 cases of Eta coronavirus variant confirmed in Japan

Japan has confirmed 18 cases of the Eta variant of the coronavirus, a health ministry tally shows, the first such infections reported in the country.
The variant has been detected in a number of countries since December. The tally as of Sept 3 also showed that the Kappa variant, first detected in India, had been confirmed among 19 people in Japan.
A case of the Kappa variant outside of quarantine was confirmed in Mie Prefecture, central Japan, in June.
Both strains are currently designated as variants of interest by the World Health Organization.© KYODO
7 Comments
goldeneagle
I hope UK hasn’t imported and started spreading this variant across the globe like numerous others.
Fanny Greene
The Koike variant is coming
descendent
Eta?! I know the variant is named as such from the Greek letter, but as it's also the derogatory term Japanese used (still use?) to use to describe the burakumin underclass, this probably won't go down well here.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
Kappa and Eta sponsored by the Olympics.
And Eta is a nasty word. Why is it published?
CrashTestDummy
Looks like they are going to want everyone to get 20 shots when they get to the omega variant.
Vladimir Kusoff
The more they make up these variants the less people with common sense believe. Funny how ever since the vaccines started the variants began.
It’s been going on two years still haven’t had this supposed virus and maybe that’s because I’m not stupid enough to get tested.
The CDC has now changed the definition of a vaccine. They have changed the numbers of people dying from the vaccine, it’s total nonsense!
This whole thing from the get-go was political. You can see it here. The leftist who come on here give their down-likes to anyone who isn’t pushing the leftist narrative of lockdowns and forced vaccinations.
The Hospitals refuse to tell people how can they tell if they tested positive for the original so called virus or the delta and now this. They can’t tell because the PCR test doesn’t detect specific viruses period! The label on the machine says it’s not to be used for diagnostic purposes.
Dr. Fraud himself Fauci has come out with more variants that we will see even though there’s absolutely zero evidence of any of them.
Japan is doing the right thing by not forcing anything on anyone.
Scorpion
If you close the dang border you won't have these variants...however that makes to mich sense.
Let's all go out tonight and PARTY! Drinks on ME!
Martimurano
Goldeneagle -
Forget the xenophobic junk - never forget where the Chinavirus came from, China's gift to the world.
They can dress it up in variants in any alphabet they choose, but that's just to deflect from the single fact that China inflicted this plague on the world's population on order to meet their futile zenith of being No. 1 in the world.
It was never enough that they needed to win, they had to make sure that everyone else 'lost' too.