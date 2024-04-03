Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

18 taken to hospital after lightning strikes soccer game in Japan

0 Comments
MIYAZAKI

Lightning struck during a soccer game at a high school sports field in southwestern Japan, leaving a high school student in serious condition while 17 others were also taken to hospital, local authorities said Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. while students from Hosho High School in Miyazaki and Kamoto High School from Kumamoto Prefecture were holding a practice match. The game took place at the school in Miyazaki.

Two of the students from Kamoto High School were initially in serious condition but one of them later regained consciousness, school officials said.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said warm humid air flowed in toward a front and low pressure system over Kyushu region in southwestern Japan, creating ideal conditions for lightning.

A thunderstorm advisory has been in effect for Miyazaki since Tuesday.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

See Where Cherry Blossoms Are Blooming Now in Japan on GaijinPot Travel

GaijinPot Blog

Toyama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

The Great Buddha of Takaoka (Takaoka Daibutsu)

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Kobe

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Shinjuku

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Magical Girl Anime: The Lasting Legacy

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 1 – 7, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Musha Gyoretsu Warrior Parade

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Understanding Mount Fuji’s New Fees and Rules

GaijinPot Blog

Tsuwano Yabusame Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Bihoku Hillside Park

GaijinPot Travel