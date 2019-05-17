18-year-old boy apparently hangs himself from school gate

The body of an 18-year-old boy was found hanging from a school gate in Matsubara, Osaka Prefecture, on Friday morning, in an apparent suicide.

Police said a passerby saw the boy, in his school uniform, hanging from a rope attached to the front gate at around 4 a.m. and called 110, Fuji TV reported. The student, who attended the school, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said in the boy’s pocket was a note in which he hinted at wanting to commit suicide. In the note, he also thanked his parents. A school official said there was no indication the boy was being bullied.

Police said that on Thursday night, the boy had sent a message to his mother on the Line app, saying he was going to have dinner with a friend, but he never came home.

