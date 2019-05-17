18-year-old boy apparently hangs himself from school gate

The body of an 18-year-old boy was found hanging from a school gate in Matsubara, Osaka Prefecture, on Friday morning, in an apparent suicide.
Police said a passerby saw the boy, in his school uniform, hanging from a rope attached to the front gate at around 4 a.m. and called 110, Fuji TV reported. The student, who attended the school, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police said in the boy’s pocket was a note in which he hinted at wanting to commit suicide. In the note, he also thanked his parents. A school official said there was no indication the boy was being bullied.
Police said that on Thursday night, the boy had sent a message to his mother on the Line app, saying he was going to have dinner with a friend, but he never came home.© Japan Today
Concerned Citizen
Poor boy. So sad.
Yubaru
What else are they going to say? If he was 18, probably means he was going to graduate this year, and the "bullying" may have been pressure from teachers on him, pushing him to decide what he was going to do after graduation.
Many HS teachers only care about sending their students to college, and will refuse to accept to sign necessary documents for students who want to attend technical colleges or go to work. The pressure they are under is enormous, and the students have few people that can assist them or counsel them.
Probably another totally preventable and meaningless death!
hiragino4410
What? Sure Japanese education has tons of problems but never heard of that kind of thing. Could you tell more in detail. I went to college but many of my classmates went to work and teachers had no problem with them. Japan's university entrance rate is still 60%, after all.
And technical colleges are still colleges aren't they? I think teachers even recommends them over normal colleges.
Disclaimer: I'm Japanese male.
Disillusioned
Yes, it is true that high schools do pressure graduates to choose a college or university although, it is not so prevalent in public high schools. On the other hand, private high schools are much different and large amounts of pressure is heaped onto students to choose a reputable university and to pass entrance exams. This is because the private high schools use these university enrolments to pad their own reputations.
However, this case could be something as simple as attention seeking. It's very unusual for a stressed out teen to hang himself on the school gate. It would seem there was a lot more to this lad's troubles than just graduation stresses.