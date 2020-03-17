Newsletter Signup Register / Login
18-year-old girl jumps to her death from apartment building

AICHI

An 18-year-old girl apparently jumped to her death from an apartment building in Kariya, Aichi Prefecture, on Monday night.

According to police, a resident of the apartment building called 119 at around 10 p.m. and said a girl was lying in the bicycle parking area, Sankei Shimbun reported. The girl was taken to hospital where she died about two hours later.

Police said it appeared the girl jumped from the stairwell between the 11th and 12th floors of the building because they found her sandals there. The girl lived in the building with her parents.

Police said the girl’s parents and her high school said they were not aware that she was in any trouble, nor were there any reports of her being bullied at school. No suicide note was found on the stairwell.

this makes me sad. Hope you are at peace now. RIP young lady.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

