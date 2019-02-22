Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

18-year-old youth hit and killed by train in apparent suicide

1 Comment
TOKYO

An 18-year-old youth was hit and killed by a train in Higashikurume city, Tokyo, on Thursday night, in an apparent suicide.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11:10 p.m. on a crossing along the Seibu Ikebukuro line between Hibarigaoka and Higashikurume stations, Sankei Shimbun reported.

The crossing gates were down at the time. The train driver told police he saw a figure walk onto the tracks and stand in the middle. The driver said he applied the emergency brake but couldn’t stop in time.

Police said the youth’s family had reported him missing after he went out on the night of Feb 17 and didn’t return home. His bicycle was found in a nearby park. No suicide note was found on the body or among his belongings.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Experience the Authentic Tokyo

Taito City

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

RIP. Much too young.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Work

Decision Time 2: Direct Hire ALT or JET Programme

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Landmark

Goryokaku

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 23-24

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Honke Kanoya: Southern Japanese Food and Cozy Kotatsu Dining in Tokyo’s Backstreets

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How ‘The Vagina Monologues’ Came To Be In Japan … And Why The Play Is So Relevant Now

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Live

Hay Fever Season in Tokyo Has Officially Begun

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Tempting Customers With Comfort And Affordable Luxury With Silk Importer Daisy King

Savvy Tokyo