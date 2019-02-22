18-year-old youth hit and killed by train in apparent suicide

An 18-year-old youth was hit and killed by a train in Higashikurume city, Tokyo, on Thursday night, in an apparent suicide.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11:10 p.m. on a crossing along the Seibu Ikebukuro line between Hibarigaoka and Higashikurume stations, Sankei Shimbun reported.

The crossing gates were down at the time. The train driver told police he saw a figure walk onto the tracks and stand in the middle. The driver said he applied the emergency brake but couldn’t stop in time.

Police said the youth’s family had reported him missing after he went out on the night of Feb 17 and didn’t return home. His bicycle was found in a nearby park. No suicide note was found on the body or among his belongings.

© Japan Today