19 dead, 16 missing, over 100 injured after typhoon rips through Japan

At least 19 people have died, and another 16 are missing as Typhoon Hagibis lashed Japan, including the Tokyo metropolitan area on Saturday, with many rivers overflowing into residential areas across a wide area of the country.
Around 100 people were injured across the country, according to a Kyodo News tally based on information provided by rescuers and other authorities.
Rescue operations were under way in central, eastern and northeastern regions that were hit by floods and landslides. The Defense Ministry has mobilized some 27,000 Self-Defense Force personnel for rescue and relief operations across the country.
The central Japan city of Nagano was one of the hardest-hit areas as the bank of the Chikuma River collapsed, causing massive flooding in residential areas, with the land ministry estimating that some of those areas may see floodwaters of up to 5 meters deep.
Floodwaters engulfed a number of homes and facilities in the city, including a sewage treatment facility and bullet trains parked at East Japan Railway Co's railyard near Nagano Station.
Over 6 million people across Japan's main island of Honshu were advised to evacuate, with train operators suspending most services and airports shut down in the metropolitan and surrounding areas between Saturday afternoon and early Sunday.
While evacuation advisories had been lifted by early Sunday in Tokyo and most of central and eastern Japan, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism said at least 48 landslides and mudflows have been reported in 12 prefectures, and nine rivers burst their banks.
Tokyo's Haneda airport and most shinkansen bullet train services resumed operations from Sunday morning following large-scale suspensions the previous day. Many flights to and from Haneda for Sunday have already been canceled, while operations of Tokyo's subways were initially suspended in the early morning hours for safety checks.
The Japan Meteorological Agency had issued the highest warning on its one-to-five scale for Tokyo and the prefectures of Gunma, Saitama, Kanagawa, Yamanashi, Nagano, Shizuoka, Niigata, Fukushima, Tochigi, Ibaraki, Miyagi and Iwate.
Some dam operators have authorized water releases as an emergency measure to avoid possible dam bursting.
A tornado hit parts of Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture on Saturday, destroying 12 houses and damaging more than 70 others.
Local officials said a man in his 50s was found dead in an overturned car, as the tornado likely caused his vehicle to roll over.
In Gunma Prefecture, four people died after houses were swept away by a landslide, police said. In Kawasaki, southwest of Tokyo, a man in his 60s was found in an inundated apartment and confirmed dead at a hospital.
In Chiba, which was hit by widespread power outages in September due to another strong typhoon, over 95,000 houses were without power as of 1 p.m., according to Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. More than 70,000 other homes elsewhere in its service area were affected by power outages.
Tohoku Electric Power Co, serving northeastern Japan, said over 18,000 homes were without electricity.
According to the local coast guard, a Panamanian cargo ship with 12 crew members is believed to have sunk in Tokyo Bay on Saturday night, where there were strong winds and heavy rain from the typhoon. Five crew members were rescued Sunday morning, but one of them was later confirmed dead.
Major mobile communication carriers experienced service disruption in central, eastern and northeastern areas Sunday morning.
The typhoon weakened to an extratropical cyclone off Japan's northeastern coast Sunday afternoon after sweeping through the Tokyo metropolitan area and parts of northeastern Japan.© KYODO
vanityofvanities
I express heartful sympathy to everybody who suffered by the typhoon.
3RENSHO
Seeing those Nagano Shinkansen trains sitting in the water is unbelievable...
gogogo
Not a tornado, it is a typhoon.
Toasted Heretic
The tornado was part of the overall typhoon.
Anyway, hope everyone is ok this morning and didn't suffer any damages.
Yubaru
Tornados are sometimes spawned due to typhoons.
Yawanna Lucas
gogogo
There was the tornado in Chiba...
semperfi
.
@ vanityofvanities
I concur.
.
The pervasive concentrated stillness after one of these typhoons always gives me a bit of an eerie feeling.
The photo above capture it well.
.
kohakuebisu
Widespread flooding in Nagano now. Very heavy rain throughout yesterday, Karuizawa got over 310mm!
Sceptical
@semperfi
Yeah, as if nothing has happened. Nature's poker face, I'd guess.
Educator60
“The Japan Meteorological Agency had issued the highest warning on its one-to-five scale for Tokyo and the prefectures of Gunma, Saitama, Kanagawa, Yamanashi, Nagano, Shizuoka, Niigata and Fukushima.”
That’s only a partial list. The level five warning was also issued for Ibaraki, Tochigi, Miyagi and Iwate Prefectures.
Chris Haywood
What does it take to be a real disaster?! There is two known dead, 11 missing, entire neighborhoods flooded, god knows how much damage. Let’s see once it’s over what the real death toll is. I bet it’s more than 11. It may not be 1000 but that’s only because of disaster preparedness and better technology to help stop major incidents from occurring.
jeancolmar
I am sad for the people who died and suffered in this natural disaster. Stay safe everyone.
zichi
Some very serious damage and loss of life.
Educator60
Latest figures are nine confirmed deaths and 22 missing. Some areas isolated and situation unconfirmed. Just saw a house collapse into the river in Nagano early this morning.
Ground conditions unstable in many areas.
quercetum
I see that tornadoes are more damaging than typhoons. Cars thrown 100 meters.
cleo
As powerful and dangerous as the 1958 typhoon, maybe fewer deaths thanks to better infrastructure and better preparations? Certainly an experience I wouldn’t like to repeat, and we came out of it more or less unscathed. I feel really sorry for those who lost their lives or loved ones, all the people who have been flooded out of their homes.
ListenTheTruth
Terrible as it is, I wish the media would say how it is the worst typhoon to hit mainland Japan in sixty years, as Okinawa, notably Miyako island has had stronger ones pummel it, even last year Number 24 in terms of winds was stronger.
Stay safe in flooded areas, keep away from steep inclines etc.
Abigail
What I saw from the video on TV it sure looked like a tornado. Sad for the folks downstream when the rivers crested. Why only 1 helicopter doing all the rescue? Is this what the new Minister of Environment meant by "cute and sexy" hmmm...
Danse Macabre
My heart breaks for you from over sea. Is there a donation fund set up? I would like to help.
Ex_Res
Anyway, soon get things cleared up, and running again.
Fida Sangdiva Ruzki
people be safe. prayers and love form Malaysia.