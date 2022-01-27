19 injured in expressway pileup in thick fog in Chiba Prefecture

Nineteen people were injured on Thursday after a pileup involving 12 vehicles on an expressway in Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo amid a dense fog advisory, local authorities said.
Local police received a call around 8 a.m. reporting a multiple-vehicle crash in thick fog on the Metropolitan Inter-City Expressway in Kisarazu city. The police suspect the fog may have caused the accident.
The pileup occurred on a section of the expressway with a single lane in each direction.© KYODO
