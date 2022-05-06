19-year-old drowns during BBQ outing

A 19-year-old man drowned during a BBQ outing with friends in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, on Thursday.
Police received an emergency call at around 2:30 p.m. in which the caller said that his friend was drowning in the Yahagi River, TV Tokai reported. The man, from Nagoya, was found at the bottom of the river. Police said he was in a state of cardio-respiratory arrest and taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police said the man had been attending a barbecue with four former high school classmates ― two men and two women. The three men were in the river when the victim got into difficulties and went under.
There was a sign nearby warning people not to swim because the river current may have become strong due to recent heavy rain.© Japan Today
5 Comments
Kobe White Bar Owner
tragic but boy will be boys and accidents will happen. I got swept away one in a river here and it was terrifying but luckily it spat me out. RIP
Mr Kipling
I wonder if any alcohol was consumed?
Rain Man
I’ve seen this happen before with youngens drinking alcohol and then jumping into the ocean at a BBQ and getting dragged under, that man died too. Tragic at 19, RIP.
virusrex
Terrible thing to happen, people often ignore warnings on rivers or the sea because currents can look slow and mild on the surface and being honest, a lot of times nothing happens. But every now and then tragedy appear and something that was supposed to be fun and happiness instead will be a sorrowful memory for a family and the people involved.
snowymountainhell
We could see in last week’s Picture of the Day, many of Japan’s rivers & gorges are full & swift due to spring rains and melted snow. Four surviving friends now forever scarred by another Golden Week tragedy. Condolences offered to the young man’s family.