19-year-old drowns during BBQ outing

A 19-year-old man drowned during a BBQ outing with friends in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, on Thursday.

Police received an emergency call at around 2:30 p.m. in which the caller said that his friend was drowning in the Yahagi River, TV Tokai reported. The man, from Nagoya, was found at the bottom of the river. Police said he was in a state of cardio-respiratory arrest and taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the man had been attending a barbecue with four former high school classmates ― two men and two women. The three men were in the river when the victim got into difficulties and went under.

There was a sign nearby warning people not to swim because the river current may have become strong due to recent heavy rain.

© Japan Today