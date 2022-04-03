19-year-old Ground Self-Defense Force member dies in apparent suicide

A 19-year-old private in the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF) on security duty outside Camp Higashi-Tachikawa in Tachikawa City, Tokyo, was found collapsed on Sunday, after apparently having shot himself.

According to police reports, another GSDF member heard shots fired near the main gate around 10:40 a.m., Kyodo News reported. He ran to the scene and found the private on the floor of the security booth, with two bullet wounds to his head. He was rushed to hospital where he died shortly after 12 p.m.

The GSDF is investigating whether the man committed suicide by using the rifle he was carrying at the time.

According to officials at Camp Higashi-Tachikawa, the private was alone on guard duty at the main gate on Sunday morning. All guards carry a rifle while on duty. Investigators said that two bullets were fired from the rifle.

