 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The logo of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification is seen at its building's entrance in Tokyo. Image: AP file
national

1st arbitration concludes with Unification Church to pay victims

1 Comment
TOKYO

Lawyers helping victims of the Unification Church's aggressive donation solicitation practices said Thursday that an arbitration has been concluded, ordering the church to pay a total of more than 50 million yen in damages to three former believers in their 80s -- the first such agreement between the two parties.

The arbitration case filed with the Tokyo District Court was one of over 180 cases brought by victims seeking around 6 billion yen over the issue, which came to light following the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2022 by a man who claimed to hold a grudge against the church due to its aggressive fundraising.

The group of attorneys known as Lawyers from Across Japan for the Victims of the Unification Church began arbitration proceedings in July 2023, following the church's refusal to engage in collective bargaining over the matter.

A woman who was swindled out of around 36 million yen by the church said that she "hopes other victims will reach a resolution soon," adding that she had been frustrated by the deception.

The lead lawyer Susumu Murakoshi noted that the church's decision to accept the agreement was "huge progress," saying, "The possibility of relief has opened up for many victims who had given up until today."

The Unification Church was founded by a staunch anti-communist in South Korea in 1954 and earned its religious corporation status in Japan in 1964, helped by former Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi, the grandfather of Abe, which forged ties between the Liberal Democratic Party and the church.

Tetsuya Yamagami, the man indicted for murdering Abe, has told investigators that he targeted the former prime minister because of his links to the religious group that solicited donations from Yamagami's mother, driving his family to financial ruin.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, financing, and currently available properties. The webinar will be held on October 4, 2025, from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Although we can never excuse the act of murder, the fact is this would have never come about if pro-Unification Church Abe hadn't been taken out.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top 10 Tsukimi (Moon Viewing) Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

The Japanese Elementary School Event Schedule Explained

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Sept. 30 – Oct. 6)

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

The 2025 Japan Census Is Mandatory—Skip It and Risk a ¥500,000 Fine

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Gassan

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Sept. 30 – Oct. 6)

GaijinPot Blog

Why Dating in Japan Is So Hard—and What Actually Helps

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Finding A Gym When You Have Tattoos in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

15 Halloween Food & Drink Offerings in Japan For 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Food

5 Charming Tokyo Shopping Streets For a Taste of Local Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

I Visited The New Harry Potter Shop in Harajuku

GaijinPot Blog