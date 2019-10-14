1st hotel near World Heritage Horyuji temple looks to foreign guests

Waqoo Horyuji is hoping to attract more foreign guests now that it has opened as the first hotel built in the vicinity of Horyuji, a World Heritage Buddhist temple in the western Japan prefecture of Nara.

The hotel operator, Waqoo Project Co, said it expects foreign customers initially to account for about half of its overall guests, but it is aiming for the percentage rise to around 60 or 70 percent eventually.

Waqoo Horyuji, in the town of Ikaruga, offers Japanese cultural events to attract foreign visitors, such as tea ceremony, Japanese calligraphy and Japanese flower arrangements.

The hotel is made up of two buildings, Toho Kan and Saiho Kan, and has 60 rooms capable of accommodating up to 140 guests. Rates start at 18,500 yen per night, including two meals.

Nara is known for tourist attractions such as Nara Park -- home to more than 1,000 wild deer -- Todaiji Temple as well as Horyuji, built by Prince Shotoku more than 1,300 years ago and regarded as the world's oldest surviving wooden structure.

But a relative scarcity of accommodations in the prefecture means most visitors are only able to make day trips to the area.

The town relaxed land-use regulations in 2014, which allowed the building of hotels around Horyuji.

