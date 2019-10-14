Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

1st hotel near World Heritage Horyuji temple looks to foreign guests

0 Comments
NARA

Waqoo Horyuji is hoping to attract more foreign guests now that it has opened as the first hotel built in the vicinity of Horyuji, a World Heritage Buddhist temple in the western Japan prefecture of Nara.

The hotel operator, Waqoo Project Co, said it expects foreign customers initially to account for about half of its overall guests, but it is aiming for the percentage rise to around 60 or 70 percent eventually.

Waqoo Horyuji, in the town of Ikaruga, offers Japanese cultural events to attract foreign visitors, such as tea ceremony, Japanese calligraphy and Japanese flower arrangements.

The hotel is made up of two buildings, Toho Kan and Saiho Kan, and has 60 rooms capable of accommodating up to 140 guests. Rates start at 18,500 yen per night, including two meals.

Nara is known for tourist attractions such as Nara Park -- home to more than 1,000 wild deer -- Todaiji Temple as well as Horyuji, built by Prince Shotoku more than 1,300 years ago and regarded as the world's oldest surviving wooden structure.

But a relative scarcity of accommodations in the prefecture means most visitors are only able to make day trips to the area.

The town relaxed land-use regulations in 2014, which allowed the building of hotels around Horyuji.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hot springs

Kuroyu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 41, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Undokai: Behind The Scenes Of A Japanese Primary School Sports Day

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Sex Isn’t Fun Anymore!”

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 12-14

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Classic Japanese Horror Movies You Must Watch

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #50: Typhoon Hagibis Causes Panic Buying of Tape

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining