1st shipment of this year's Beaujolais Nouveau arrives in Japan

A shipment of Beaujolais Nouveau wine is unloaded at Haneda airport in Tokyo on Wednesday.

This year's first shipment of Beaujolais Nouveau wine arrived at Haneda airport in Tokyo on Wednesday morning. Importer Suntory Spirits' Wine Company said 2,640 bottles arrived on an ANA flight at around 6:30 a.m.

Further shipments will arrive at Haneda, Narita, Kansai, Chubu, Fukuoka and Shin-Chitose airports over the next two weeks.

Japan will uncork the first Beaujolais Nouveau of the season at midnight on Nov 16. The wine will sell for around 3,256 yen per 750-milliliter bottle, down from 3,850 yen last year.

The third Thursday in November traditionally marks the official debut of the new season's Beaujolais around the world, and the Japanese are the first to get a taste of the light red wine because of their time zone, holding midnight parties.

Suntory said that it will import 4.5 million bottles of the wine this year, about 20% more than last year, due to the easing of anti-coronavirus measures.

The record for Japan was 12.5 million bottles sold in 2004.

