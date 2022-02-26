Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ukrainians and others gather in front of Shibuya Station in Tokyo on Saturday, to protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Photo: KYODO
national

2,000 Ukrainians, Russians and supporters in Tokyo protest against Russia invasion

0 Comments
TOKYO

Around 2,000 people including Ukrainian and Russian nationals living in Japan staged a rally on Saturday in front of the Shibuya crossing, a famed Tokyo landmark, and outside Shinjuku Station, protesting against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Rallies were also held in Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

At Shinjuku, Protestors held Ukrainian flags and signs reading "Stop the war in Ukraine" and "Hands off Ukraine." Japanese nationals also joined the rally that was organized via social media, as fighting persists in the former Soviet republic after Russia launched a large-scale attack on Thursday and Ukrainian forces continue to fight back.

Iryna Kulbanska, who hails from the Luhansk oblast in eastern Ukraine, expressed concern over her parents who remain in the capital Kyiv and told her they have repeatedly heard explosions and gunfire.

"I feel anxious as I don't know what could happen next," she said.

Despite weeks of diplomatic efforts by major powers and their threat of imposing sanctions, Russia still went ahead to launch what Ukraine called "a full-scale invasion" on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had authorized a "special military operation" in the Donbas area, which includes two separatist regions in parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. Moscow formally recognized them as independent republics just ahead of its attack.

Maryna Artyushenko, who also joined the rally, said she is worried that the situation could worsen as the unfolding events in the crisis are changing day by day.

"I urge the Japanese government to implement sanctions that would have an immediate impact" on Russia, she said.

Joining the United States and other nations, as well as the European Union, in imposing sanctions on Russia, Japan also unveiled its own set of punitive measures.

On Friday, Japan laid out a set of tighter sanctions against Russia featuring a freeze on assets held by Russian banks and curbs on exports to military-linked groups in response to the invasion.

The new sanctions package also includes export controls on semiconductors and other high-tech products, as well as a suspension of visa issuance for certain Russian individuals and entities.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

TAKE A QUICK SURVEY AND WIN AN AMAZON GIFT CARD!

The first 400 participants will receive an Amazon gift card

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #167: Remote Work Ruins Valentine’s Day for Salarymen

GaijinPot Blog

Staying Vegan and Vegetarian in Japan While on a Budget

GaijinPot Blog

Want to Enhance Your Career in Japan? Here’s How to Start

GaijinPot Blog

Basics for Cooking Your Way Around a Japanese Kitchen

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

7 Free Art Galleries in Ginza

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Things I Miss About Living in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

The Low Down on Japanese Fast-Food

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘How Do You Find A Good Man?’

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese School Lunches: More Than Just a Meal

Savvy Tokyo

What It’s Like to Study at a Vocational School in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 21-27

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog