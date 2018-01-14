2,000 women take part in New Year archery event

About 2,000 women who are or will turn 20 years old as of April 1 took part in an annual New Year archery event for new adults at Sanjusangendo, a Buddhist temple in Kyoto, on Sunday.
The archery tournament (kyudo in Japanese) involves the women shooting at a 0ne-meter-wide target 60 meters away. The archers shoot in groups of six. Each archer is given two arrows and has two minutes in which to hit the targets. Those who hit the target with both arrows advance to the second round.
The traditional event dates back to the early 1600s.© Japan Today
6 Comments
Login to comment
sf2k
always cool
nandakandamanda
Where do they keep the second arrow?
itsonlyrocknroll
impressive and disciplined, Rika Hood, Japanese equivalent of Robin of Locksley, my Aunt informs me a Shiko yebira can hold up to a dozen arrows. ho hum
nandakandamanda
Could we not ask them to go to PyeongChang to represent Japan?
Bungle
The upper body strength needed to draw a traditional English longbow is enormous - seasoned archers had arms like a bear. Target distance started at 200 meters through 300 meters or further. I'd like to see women who could hit one of those targets!
garymalmgren
The second arrow is held between the little finger and the palm of the right (gloved) hand.
It is quite a feat to unleash the notched arrow without dropping the second (held) one.
These ladies are on their second shot and the second arrow is the one notched and ready to go.
Re the Olympics;
There was debate about introducing kyudo as an Olympis sport at the time of the first Tokyo Olympics.
Some said that it would spread kyudo around the world . (A good thing)
Others said that it would reduce kyudo to a competion between oponents and take away the true meaning of the Way of the Bow (A bad thing)