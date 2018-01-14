2,000 women take part in New Year archery event

New adult women shoot arrows at a target at Sanjusangendo Buddhist temple in Kyoto on Sunday.

About 2,000 women who are or will turn 20 years old as of April 1 took part in an annual New Year archery event for new adults at Sanjusangendo, a Buddhist temple in Kyoto, on Sunday.

The archery tournament (kyudo in Japanese) involves the women shooting at a 0ne-meter-wide target 60 meters away. The archers shoot in groups of six. Each archer is given two arrows and has two minutes in which to hit the targets. Those who hit the target with both arrows advance to the second round.

The traditional event dates back to the early 1600s.

