The Shuto (Metropolitan) Expressway in Tokyo Image: iStock/kyoshino
national

2,663 people died in traffic accidents in 2024, National Police Agency says

TOKYO

The National Police Agency says that the number of traffic fatalities nationwide in 2024 was 2,663, down 15 (0.6%) from the previous year. It is the third lowest figure since statistics began in 1948. 

The number of accidents was 290,792, down 17,138, and the number of injuries was 343,756, down 21,839, the NPA said.

Of the deaths, those aged 65 or over increased by 47 to 1,513, accounting for 56.8% of the total.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the highest number of deaths with 146, followed by Aichi with 141 and Chiba with 131. Shimane had the lowest number of deaths with nine, followed by Tottori (15) and Kochi (21). 

In terms of deaths per 100,000 people, Tokushima had the highest number for the second consecutive year at 4.75, followed by Ehime with 4.03 and Yamaguchi with 3.93.

