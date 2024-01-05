Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

2,678 traffic fatalities reported in 2023; first increase in 8 years

0 Comments
TOKYO

The number of traffic accident fatalities in 2023 was 2,678, up 68 from 2022, and the first increase in eight years, the National Police Agency (NPA) said in a report on Thursday.

The NPA attributed the increase to the loosening of measures against the coronavirus and an increase in social activities, with more people traveling by road.

Osaka Prefecture had the highest number of deaths at 148, followed by Aichi Prefecture with 145)and Tokyo with 136. The lowest number was 13 in Saga Prefecture.

The number of traffic accidents was 307,911 (an increase of 7,072 from 2022), and the number of injured was 365,027 (an increase of 8,426 from the previous year), both increases for the first time in 19 years since 2004.

By age, the number of people aged 65 and over who died in traffic accidents was 1,465, accounting for 54.7% of the total number of deaths.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Traditional Games to Celebrate the New Year in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Year of the Dragon: Where To Find Dragons in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

‘Tax’ is 2023’s Kanji of The Year

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s New Openings in 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What is the Difference Between Sento and Onsen?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Savvy Tokyo’s Most Loved ‘Life In Japan’ Articles of 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Zuiryu-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Curated Collections

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

10 Essential Items for Staying Warm during Winter in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Shiofune Kannon-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Meganebashi Bridge

GaijinPot Travel

Winter

Warm Destinations to Visit During Winter in Japan

GaijinPot Blog