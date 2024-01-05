2,678 traffic fatalities reported in 2023; first increase in 8 years

The number of traffic accident fatalities in 2023 was 2,678, up 68 from 2022, and the first increase in eight years, the National Police Agency (NPA) said in a report on Thursday.

The NPA attributed the increase to the loosening of measures against the coronavirus and an increase in social activities, with more people traveling by road.

Osaka Prefecture had the highest number of deaths at 148, followed by Aichi Prefecture with 145)and Tokyo with 136. The lowest number was 13 in Saga Prefecture.

The number of traffic accidents was 307,911 (an increase of 7,072 from 2022), and the number of injured was 365,027 (an increase of 8,426 from the previous year), both increases for the first time in 19 years since 2004.

By age, the number of people aged 65 and over who died in traffic accidents was 1,465, accounting for 54.7% of the total number of deaths.

