 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

2 Vietnamese men missing while swimming at Chiba beach

3 Comments
CHIBA

Two Vietnamese men are missing after swimming at a beach near Tokyo on Sunday evening, according to the local coast guard, which has initiated a search for them in the surrounding area.

The men, both 24, went missing while swimming at Katakai beach in Kujukuri, Chiba Prefecture, before its official swimming season begins on July 1, the Choshi Coast Guard Office said.

The coast guard said it received an emergency call at 4:35 p.m. Sunday, with the caller seeking help as two people had not returned to shore.

Four foreign nationals, including the two missing Vietnamese, had been swimming in the ocean at the time. Weather conditions included wind speeds of approximately 36 kilometers per hour and waves around 2 meters high, according to the coast guard.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Tokyo, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held July 15, 2025 from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

I wonder if that beach gets riptides.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The men, both 24, went missing while swimming at Katakai beach in Kujukuri, Chiba Prefecture, before its official swimming season begins on July 1, the Choshi Coast Guard Office said.

.

if only they had waited until the beach was actually open!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

JeffLeeToday  06:40 am JST

I wonder if that beach gets riptides.

don't know, but prime conditions there for rips... long, straight, flat beach.... completely open, plenty of wave action (hence the 'Lympic surfing was held there)....

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Foreign-Female Owned Eateries Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Travel

tokyo

Shunkaen Bonsai Museum

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for June 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Love & Relationships

The Economics Of Dating in Japan: Who Pays The Bill?

Savvy Tokyo

Twilight Express Mizukaze

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

10 Unspoken Rules in Japan (That You’ll Probably Break)

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Did a Manga Really Predict an Earthquake in Japan on July 5, 2025?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Body Positivity & Confidence in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How to Add Your My Number Card to Your Smartphone

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for Cleaning

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Japanese Summer Traditions to Try This Year

GaijinPot Blog