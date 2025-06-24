2 Vietnamese men missing while swimming at Chiba beach

Two Vietnamese men are missing after swimming at a beach near Tokyo on Sunday evening, according to the local coast guard, which has initiated a search for them in the surrounding area.

The men, both 24, went missing while swimming at Katakai beach in Kujukuri, Chiba Prefecture, before its official swimming season begins on July 1, the Choshi Coast Guard Office said.

The coast guard said it received an emergency call at 4:35 p.m. Sunday, with the caller seeking help as two people had not returned to shore.

Four foreign nationals, including the two missing Vietnamese, had been swimming in the ocean at the time. Weather conditions included wind speeds of approximately 36 kilometers per hour and waves around 2 meters high, according to the coast guard.

