Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

2 bodies discovered inside burned-out vehicle in Ibaraki Pref

0 Comments
IBARAKI

Police are investigating the deaths of two people whose charred bodies were found inside a burned-out vehicle in Kamisu, Ibaraki Prefecture.

According to police, at around 5:50 a.m. on Wednesday, a man who had been out fishing notified police of “a burning vehicle with people inside” parked along a breakwater in the Minamihama district. 

After firefighters extinguished the blaze, police said the remains of two people were found in the driver’s and front passenger seats. There were no IDs on the remains, police added.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

LGBT

WaaGwaan

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Tokyo Fight Club: A New Friday Night Entertainment Experience

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

‘Deepen The Dialogue’ Initiative Targets Japan’s Gender Inequality

Savvy Tokyo

All About the Fukuzawas: The Faces on Your Yen

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Shrines

Kamigamo Jinja

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Health & Beauty

Macrobiotics: The Japanese Concept That Brings Balance In Your Diet

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 31-Apr 1

Savvy Tokyo