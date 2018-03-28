2 bodies discovered inside burned-out vehicle in Ibaraki Pref

Police are investigating the deaths of two people whose charred bodies were found inside a burned-out vehicle in Kamisu, Ibaraki Prefecture.

According to police, at around 5:50 a.m. on Wednesday, a man who had been out fishing notified police of “a burning vehicle with people inside” parked along a breakwater in the Minamihama district.

After firefighters extinguished the blaze, police said the remains of two people were found in the driver’s and front passenger seats. There were no IDs on the remains, police added.

